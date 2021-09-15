Shawn Mendes and the heavy quarrel with Camila Cabello: “I’m afraid of …”

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes talked about a heavy fight with his girlfriend Camila Cabello and confessed his biggest fear: “I don’t want to become one.”

Young people, lovers and two of the most influential singers of the international pop scene of the moment, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello form one of the most loved couples from fans all over the world. The two were friends, or rather best friends, for several years before dating for the first time. On several occasions they have claimed that that first date brought them a lot of anxiety, but luckily everything went as it should go.

Like any self-respecting couple, famous or not, they too have had their critical moments. The singer of Stitches was a guest on the podcast Man Enough led by Liz Plank and Justin Baldoni, and on that occasion he confessed that a recent fight with his girlfriend made him realize what his greatest fear is. “I don’t want to become one” he said. Let’s find out what happened.

Shawn Mendes’ Great Fear: The Shocking Revelation

Sweet smile and always bright eyes, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes looks like your typical guy next door. Very kind and very sunny, the artist confessed something that none of us would have ever expected. “Maybe there is also a bad part inside me”He told the microphones of the famous podcast. “There is a little bit of darkness inside me and for me it is a horrible feeling“.

As Biccy reports, the singer recounted a recent quarrel with girlfriend Camila. He confessed that he raised his voice to her and then got defensive. “She asked me why I raised my voice and I denied that I did” he has declared. At that moment he felt particularly aggressive and he understood that his greatest fear is precisely that of becoming bad: “I’m so terrified of being bad, I’m afraid of being evil. This is my greatest fear“.