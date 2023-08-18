When the summer sun comes out, Celebs love nothing better than to enjoy it and then show off their bare arms. So far, Shawn Mendes and Will Poulter top our hypothetical list of favorite Summer Watch Guy Flex — each for completely different reasons.

What criteria should be considered? They got to be famous, go out and enjoy the summer, and most importantly, wear something on their wrist that is a true statement piece (festive wristbands don’t count).

Stormzy – Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time, Reference 5990/1R in pink gold

How can we not start with Big Mike, who went all out in celebration of a huge 3-0 win this week? The casino theme was giving major energy ‘August birthdays were useless until I turned 16, guys like Skepta and Michael Ward were ready to step up. Although Stormzy’s new Patek Nautilus did it on its own. A pressie from its manager, this rose gold travel timepiece is the holy grail for many. Naturally, the grime artist nails it with a shirtless Lanvin suit number. A summer flex like few others – if also a little impossible to reciprocate.

George Russell – Rolex Oyster Perpetual Tiffany Blue

North Norfolk’s most famous F1 driver certainly knows how to hit the holiday mode. After attending some Wimbledon competition late last month, he has been spotted catching some rays on a boat with his girlfriend, Carmen Monteiro Mundt. All the highs and adrenaline rush has to be balanced with some chill time during the F1 season, doesn’t it George? We’re used to seeing him in a Mercedes boilersuit and some sort of IWC Big Pilot, so it was a pleasant surprise to see him in an unbuttoned linen shirt, legs out and on high rotation for the off season in some non-IWC killer pieces; Namely a rolly OP in the OG Tiffany blue — à la Kendrick Lamar’s favorite. Although introducing the OP to his GF is an even more aggressive move, as seen here. Appreciation.

Shawn Mendes – Patek Philippe Aquanaut Reference 5168G in White Gold

While on the subject of wearing topless heartthrobs saliva Grail-Worthy Watches, Presentation A – Mr. Shawn Mendes. If there’s anything to learn from August 2023 it’s this: You need to color-match your swim shorts with your watch (strap and/or dial). There’s a lot more to say, like summer in Aquanaut > Nautilus thanks to those gorge Patek straps, but should we just leave it there?

Justin Bieber – Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Yellow Gold

Summer date night for Biebers requires a smart-casual short sleeve shirt and large gold watch of an entirely different nature. For those who haven’t enjoyed, the weight of the 18-karat gold Daytona is worth a look – champagne dial and all. It has got a charm, which is probably why the ‘Sorry’ singer loves to wear it. Despite having an enviable watch collection, his wrists remain bare these days (but because of his many tattoos), so it’s a welcome surprise to see him rocking this bad boy. While we’d like to think that he regularly blasts those chronographs while speeding around fast cars, we can’t guarantee that he’s seen the action they’re made for.

David Beckham – Tudor Pelagos Inter Miami

Proof that the first time you buy a watch, you don’t have to wear it religiously. This Tudor Pelagos has been in Beckham’s possession for the past few years, but it’s really come to its peak in the past few weeks, one such Lionel Messi effect. Because, let’s be honest, until the GOAT joined Inter Miami, Becks and the club didn’t have a huge amount of money to celebrate. Now, however, that custom Pelagos bowler is visible with the Inter Miami logo on the dial. If you weren’t Beckham, you’d probably stick it up on eBay right now – at least to gauge interest. The best thing about it though? An identical Pelagos would only set you back £4k new. Beckham wears affordable luxury, without creasing his crisp pink shirt or blazer.

Will Poulter – Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades

Often, low key is best. Underestimation is common, but this look of ‘Maine Abhi Abhi Dikhaya Hai’ Bear‘Will Poulter proved that such an idea is fool’s play. Perhaps the reason we love this summer look the most is that you’ll hardly notice she’s wearing a watch, let alone the fact that it matches the color of her tailored Dior get-up. The latest shades from the iconic Seamaster Aqua Terra were truly eye-catching; They’re the perfect potion for any not-so-sunny summer day. To find out how Omega HQ adds such vibrancy to their dials, ask Eddie Redmayne or Zoe Kravitz, or just take our word for it. Poulter’s got a steel case and bracelet with a sandstone dial, which I’d say is almost the same color it had to paint its entire body Guardians of the Galaxy, And more love for the horological choices of Watch Spotter junkie Poulter and Brian Wallner, a breath of fresh air in the watch industry.

Although she’s never actually seen Willie P on screen, Wallner is dismayed by the fact that she “gets cast in more girly, masculine-leaning roles through the Marvel association … so she’s here in the nude.” The nice-to-see, no-frills Aqua Terra. “This is a versatile, decidedly effortless timepiece that exudes a carefree summer attitude,” she says before hitting another A+ note on Poulter’s sartorial game. Bonus points to the will to pair the watch with the diamond bracelet. Many ‘watchmen’ turn their noses up at stacking (read: stacking scratch watches) based on over-protective rules and regulations. But it is a stylistic choice that indicates relaxation and intimacy with one’s luxuries (as evidenced by the “inside” status of the battered Birkin). Plus, the watch is made of stainless steel and some Can withstand the tip of diamonds.” Amen.