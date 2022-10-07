Shawn Mendes announces terrible news to his fans

This Saturday, July 9, 2022, singer Shawn Mendes, currently on tour, announced bad news to his fans.

In a post shared on Instagram, the star announced that he was taking a break from his career and thus from his tour: “After talking with my team and medical professionals, I need to take time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health in the first place”.

A well deserved break

The 23-year-old star explains that this break is important for him and for his health. For several years, he has not stopped being on the roads, in concerts and on tour: “It’s always been difficult being on the road away from my friends and family. After a few years without being on the road, I felt ready to dive back in, but this decision was premature”, said Shawn Mendes. Of course, all these concert dates have been postponed to a later date. After apologizing, the singer said: “As soon as there are updates, I promise, I’ll let you know”.

A decision that was rather well taken by the singer’s fans. His post of the announcement, unveiled on Instagram, was liked by more than 2 million people. In comments, fans wish him a good recovery. We hope to see him back on his feet very soon.

