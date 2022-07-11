Shawn Mendes announces very bad news to his fans

In the middle of a world tour, Shawn Mendes announced bad news to his fans. The singer postponed several concerts. “I’ve been on tour since I was 15. It’s always been difficult to be on tour away from my friends and family. After several years without touring, I thought I was ready to go back, but this decision was premature and unfortunately the pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point,” he wrote, on Instagram.

And to continue: “It breaks my heart to announce this to you, but I will have to postpone the concerts planned for the next three weeks until further notice. After talking about it with my team and my doctors, I need to take time to heal myself and take care of my mental health. »

In all, 12 American dates have been postponed, we do not yet know when. His tour had just started, on June 27, in Portland in the United States. It should pass in Europe at the end of May 2023, with a date in Antwerp on July 18, 2023.