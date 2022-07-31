Shawn Mendes at its worst, Lady Gaga at the Stade de France and Britney Spears back to music… All the music news!

In December 2020, Shawn Mendes unveiled wonder, his fourth studio album. A more mature project than the previous ones on which the young singer had decided to work in a different way: “This time around, I walked into the studio, looked at the authors and the people I love and trust, and I just hung around and sat there and I did my best to let it come. And that’s what happened “ he said during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple music. It must be said that at just 23 years old, the one who already has many successes had to be up to it. Determined not to be swallowed up by the huge and ruthless music industry, the interpreter of senorita continues his journey despite the mixed success of his last opus and his highly publicized break with Camila Cabello. Hard blows to which are now added very bad news concerning the singer’s world tour.

“As you know, I had to postpone the concerts of the last few weeks, because I was not fully prepared for the test that would represent for me the fact of resuming the road, I started this tour happy at the idea of ​​finally being able to start playing on stage again after a long break due to the pandemic. But, in reality, I was not at all prepared for the difficulty of going back on tour after this period of absence.. “Explains first Shawn Mendes before specifying that he made the decision to cancel the rest of his tour in North America and Europe because of problems related to his mental health. If he seems very affected by this decision, he specifies at the end of his message loved by more than 1.6 million Internet users that he will come back as soon as possible: “ I know you have been waiting for these concerts for so long and it breaks my heart to announce this cancellation, but I promise you that I will be back as soon as I take care of myself”.

Last November, helped by her fans and supported by public opinion, Britney Spears succeeded after long months of fighting to free herself from her tutelage. Since then, if the singer has completely disappeared from the world of music, she is however very present on social networks, where she announced her engagement and where she has just published many memories of her wedding, which took place a few days ago at his residence in Los Angeles. Indeed, the princess of pop has just married her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. A ceremony organized on June 9 in the presence of relatives of the couple such as Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Donatella Versace or Selena Gomez.

If her fans thought that it would be necessary to wait several more years before listening to a new sound from their idol, it was without counting the determination of Britney Spears to make her musical comeback. Indeed, according to Page Six and TMZ, the American singer who has not released anything for six years would have recorded a duet with Elton John on Tiny Dancera title by the British released in 1971. “ It was Elton’s idea and Britney is a huge fan. Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton John for a super secret recording session” specifies a source close to the artists to the famous magazine. A project which would be, still according to the media, headed by Andrew Watt, who has already worked with Maroon 5, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus or even Lana Del Rey. In short, you will have understood it, this extremely awaited title is already announced as one of the musical events of the year!

While his Little Monsters impatiently awaited the world tour of his latest opus, Chromatica, which was launched in Germany a few weeks ago, Lady Gaga began her comeback in Las Vegas at the end of last year. More than three years after the launch of his residence at Park MGM, one of the biggest casinos in the city, the American star had made a remarkable comeback for a few performances with his show Jazz & Piano. An intimate show with vintage accents, some excerpts of which regularly leak on social networks. Visibly in top form, the one who was in concert at the Stade France on July 24 offered an absolutely exceptional concert to the 76,000 fans present in the building.

Hold My Hand, Poker Face, Bad Romance, Shallow, Rain on Me and so on, all the hits of the American singer were gathered to offer an unforgettable evening to her fans. It must be said that after several cancellations, the artist had put the package for his return to France. A reunion that was unanimous on social networks where some Internet users even claim to have experienced the most beautiful concert of their lives. In short, as usual, the star gave himself body and soul to offer a visually impressive concert, with a crazy atmosphere and whose voice aspect is in the spotlight. Back in pictures on, probably, one of the best concerts in France of Lady Gaga’s entire career.