Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Christmas Song, audio- Soundsblog

The Christmas Song is a song by Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello, released for the holidays of Christmas 2020.

These are the words of Camila Cabello on Instagram in revealing the new version of the song with the two voices together.



The singer added that streams of the song “will support the needy right now” and said she and Mendes are donating $ 100,000 to Feeding America.

Following, text and translation of the Christmas classic, a real holiday wishes “to all children from 1 to 92 years old”.