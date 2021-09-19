Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Christmas Song, audio- Soundsblog

The Christmas Song is a song by Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello, released for the holidays of Christmas 2020.

These are the words of Camila Cabello on Instagram in revealing the new version of the song with the two voices together.

The singer added that streams of the song “will support the needy right now” and said she and Mendes are donating $ 100,000 to Feeding America.

Following, text and translation of the Christmas classic, a real holiday wishes “to all children from 1 to 92 years old”.

[Verse 1: Shawn Mendes]
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire
Jack Frost nipping at your nose
Yuletide carols being sung by a choir
And folks dressed up like Eskimos

[Verse 2: Camila Cabello]
Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe, mm-mm
Helps to make the seasons bright
Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow
Will find it hard to sleep tonight

[Pre-Chorus: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & Both]
They know that (San—, san—), Santa’s on his way
He’s loaded lots of toys and goodies for his sleigh
And every mother’s child is gonna try
To see if reindeer really know how to fly

[Chorus: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes]
And so I’m offering this simple phrase
To kids from one to ninety-two
Although it’s been said many times, many ways
Merry Christmas to you

[Bridge: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello]
Da-da, da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Ooh, ah-ooh
Ah
[Chorus: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & Both]
And so I’m offering this simple phrase
To kids from onе to ninety-two
Although it’s been said many times, many ways
Merry Christmas to you

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, The Christmas Song, Translation

Roasted chestnuts on open fire

Jack Frost bites your nose

Yuletide carols sung by a choir

And people dress up as Eskimo

Everyone knows about a turkey and some mistletoe, mm-mm

Helps brighten the seasons

Tiny with their bright eyes

He’ll have a hard time sleeping tonight

They know that (Saint—, san—), Santa is coming

He loaded a lot of toys and gifts for his sleigh

And every mother’s son will try

To see if reindeer can really fly

And so I’m offering this simple sentence

To children from one to ninety-two years old

Although it has been said many times, in many ways Merry Christmas to you

Da-da, da-da-da-da-da-da Da-da, da-da-da-da-da Ooh, ah-ooh Ah

And so I’m offering this simple sentence

To children from one to ninety-two years old

Although it has been said many times, in many ways Merry Christmas to you

