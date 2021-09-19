Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Christmas Song, audio- Soundsblog

The Christmas Song is a song by Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello, released for the holidays of Christmas 2020.
These are the words of Camila Cabello on Instagram in revealing the new version of the song with the two voices together.
The singer added that streams of the song “will support the needy right now” and said she and Mendes are donating $ 100,000 to Feeding America.
Following, text and translation of the Christmas classic, a real holiday wishes “to all children from 1 to 92 years old”.
[Verse 1: Shawn Mendes]
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire
Jack Frost nipping at your nose
Yuletide carols being sung by a choir
And folks dressed up like Eskimos
[Verse 2: Camila Cabello]
Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe, mm-mm
Helps to make the seasons bright
Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow
Will find it hard to sleep tonight
[Pre-Chorus: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & Both]
They know that (San—, san—), Santa’s on his way
He’s loaded lots of toys and goodies for his sleigh
And every mother’s child is gonna try
To see if reindeer really know how to fly
[Chorus: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes]
And so I’m offering this simple phrase
To kids from one to ninety-two
Although it’s been said many times, many ways
Merry Christmas to you
[Bridge: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello]
Da-da, da-da-da-da-da-da
Da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Ooh, ah-ooh
Ah
[Chorus: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello & Both]
And so I’m offering this simple phrase
To kids from onе to ninety-two
Although it’s been said many times, many ways
Merry Christmas to you
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, The Christmas Song, Translation
