Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello’s ex postpones his tour to take care of his “mental health”

The popularity of Shawn Mendes is no longer to be proven! The Canadian singer continues the hits: senorita, There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back, two titles whose clips exceeded the billion viewsand more recently When you’re gone or senorita, a song he performed in duet with Camila Cabello with whom he shared a love story. Unfortunately for fans of both artists, the cut announced their separation in November 2021 after two years of relationship. The singer has also recently confided in this subject. After his breakup, the Canadian singer had to face the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a strong impact on his concerts like many artists. His concert scheduled for May 7, 2022 at Paris La Défense Arena had to be canceled and postponed to 2023 like his entire European tour.

For mental health reasons

In recent months, the singers have been able to return to the stage. Shawn Mendes started his Wonder World Tour on June 27 in Portlanda first leg of a tour of more than 80 dates that will go until the fall before heading to Europe in 2023. Unfortunately for his fans, Shawn Mendes posted a message on his Instagram account indicating that a series of dates in the United States would be postponed for mental health reasons:It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows in Uncasville, CT until further notice.. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest, it’s always been hard to be on the road away from my friends and family. After a few years of not being on the road, I felt ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the burden of being on the road and the pressure caught up with me and I’ve reached a breaking point”, he explained.

The Canadian singer said he consulted his team and health professionals before making this painful decision. The canceled dates in the United States have not yet been rescheduled. For now, the next concert of Shawn Mendes is planned in his hometown of Toronto on July 31.