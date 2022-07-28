Shawn Mendes cancels his entire world tour

Shawn Mendes needs a break. The singer was to embark on a large series of concerts in Europe and the United States, but he decided to stay at home. It was after consulting his “team” and psychologists that the Canadian artist felt he was too unstable to withstand the torrent of emotions that an international tour provokes.

“After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of medical professionals, it has become clearer that I need to take the time that I have never personally taken to recharge myself and come back stronger,” said he announced on Instagram, confirming what his fans have known for several weeks: he is not well. He had indeed already canceled, in mid-July, the next three weeks of concerts.

Broken Heart

It is therefore the entirety of his singing tour, which was to end on August 1, 2023, which is officially postponed indefinitely. Shawn Mendes had more than 80 dates planned, including two stints in France, in Bordeaux and Paris. According to Sky News, nothing has yet been said about how (or even if they will) refunds after the unexpected cancellation.

The singer of Senior, disappointed at not being able to find his audience after long months of pandemic, however assured that this break from the stage will not prevent him from continuing to work on his music. “That doesn’t mean I won’t release new material. I know you have all been waiting so long to see these shows and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise you that I will be back as soon as I have taken the time to recover,” he added. .