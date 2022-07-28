Shawn Mendes cancels his entire world tour

SMALL SHAPE – The singer, who was to perform in Bordeaux and Paris next year, is not doing better at all and prefers to focus on his mental health

Shawn Mendes needs a break. The singer was to embark on a large series of concerts in Europe and the United States, but he decided to stay at home. It was after consulting his “team” and psychologists that the Canadian artist felt he was too unstable to withstand the torrent of emotions that an international tour provokes.

“After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of medical professionals, it has become clearer that I need to take the time that I have never personally taken to recharge myself and come back stronger,” said he announced on Instagram, confirming what his fans have known for several weeks: he is not well. He had indeed already canceled, in mid-July, the next three weeks of concerts.

Broken Heart

It is therefore the entirety of his singing tour, which was to end on August 1, 2023, which is officially postponed indefinitely. Shawn Mendes had more than 80 dates planned, including two stints in France, in Bordeaux and Paris. According to Sky News, nothing has yet been said about how (or even if they will) refunds after the unexpected cancellation.

The singer of Seniordisappointed at not being able to find his audience after long months of pandemic(…) Read more at 20minutes

