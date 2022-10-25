Shawn Mendes cancels his tour to take care of his mental health

A decision thatbreak your heart“… This Wednesday, July 27, 2022, fans of Shawn Mendes were overwhelmed when they learned that the singer was canceling his international tour. wonder. Camila Cabello’s ex announced the sad news by posting a long text on her Instagram account.

“I started this tour eager to return to the stage after a long absence due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not ready for the difficulty of the tours. After talking with my team and working with an incredible group of medical professionals, it became clear that I needed to take the time that I never personally took. to refocus and come back stronger“begins the man who turned over the AccorHotels Arena in 2019.

“JI’ve reached a breaking point“

“I have to make my health a priority” he continues, thus canceling his entire tour including two concerts in France scheduled at the Arkéa Arena in Bordeaux and then at Paris La Défense Arena on June 29, 2023. “I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and, to be honest, it has always been difficult for me to be on the road away from my friends and family“ already explained Shawn Mendes, who had already put his tour on hold a few weeks ago to focus on his mental health. He then explained…

