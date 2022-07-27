Shawn Mendes cancels rest of tour due to mental health

ads

More on: shawn mendes Shawn Mendes postpones world tour to ‘take care of my sanity’ Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, other stars condemn plan to overturn Roe v. Wade Shirtless Shawn Mendes sizzles in Miami and more thirst trap star shots

Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday morning that he was canceling the rest of his tour to continue his mental health break.

“As you know, I had to postpone the last few weeks of shows because I was not fully prepared for the toll that returning to the road would place on me,” the “Treat You Better” crooner began in his statement. on social networks. .

“I started this tour excited to finally be able to start playing live again after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not at all ready to see how difficult the tour would be after this time. of absence. »

Mendes, 23, said that after speaking with his team and an “incredible group of medical professionals”, they came to the conclusion that it had “become clearer” that he needed to take the time he had “never taken personally”. that he can “anchor himself” and “come back stronger”.

The ‘Lost in Japan’ singer, who admitted he was heartbroken by the decision, said he hoped to resume his tour dates after a ‘well-deserved time off’, but in the meantime he would continue. to record new music for his fans.

The “Stitches” crooner continues to take more time to tend to his sanity. Future Publishing via Getty Imag

“…I promise I’ll be back as soon as I’ve taken the time to heal,” he concluded his message. “I love you all and thank you so much for supporting me and sticking by my side through this journey. »

Mendes’ update comes just weeks after he initially announced he was postponing his tour, known as “Wonder: The World Tour.” Her tour began in Portland in June and was scheduled to run through August 2023.

“I fear that if people know and see the truth they will think less of me,” Mendes previously wrote. Getty Images for Shawn Mendes

Mendes also alluded to his mental health struggles in April when he told fans he struggled to tell the truth about himself.

“I fear that if people know and see the truth they will think less of me,” he wrote online. “They might get bored with me. so in those times when I’m feeling down, I either put on a show or hide.

ads