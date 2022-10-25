Shawn Mendes cancels the end of his tour to focus on his mental health

Shawn Mendes has made the difficult decision to put a stop to his world tour in order to take care of himself, and more particularly of his mental health. To read the singer who published a long message to the attention of his fans, the time spent on the road weighs on him far too much.

“It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of the show until Uncasville, Connecticut until further notice,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and, to be honest, it’s always been hard for me to be on the road away from my friends and family. »

At the end

“I have reached a breaking point. I need to take time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, ”continued Shawn Mendes, who promises, however, that the canceled concerts will be rescheduled.

According to a close source interviewed by People, the artist is already receiving assistance. “Shawn is a very sensitive and caring person. When he feels frustrated with the things around him, he withdraws and suffers. He said he asked for help and that’s admirable,” the insider said.

It remains to be hoped that Shawn Mendes will manage to find a balance, only a few months after his break-up with Camila Cabello.