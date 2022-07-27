Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his tour, including his concerts in Montreal

Shawn Mendes will not be performing on the Bell Center stage on August 15 and 16. The Canadian singer announced on social media on Wednesday that he was canceling the rest of his North American and European tour. A news that “breaks his heart”.

Veronique Larocque

The Press

Earlier this month, the interpreter of Treat You Better and of senorita had decided to interrupt his world tour wonder for three weeks to take care of his mental health.

In Wednesday’s Instagram post, Shawn Mendes explains that after the pandemic-enforced hiatus, he’s finding it very difficult to be constantly on the road.

“After talking with my team and working with an incredible group of medical professionals, it became clear that I needed to take the time that I personally never took to refocus and come back stronger,” writes one who has been touring since the age of 15.

“I have to make my health my priority,” he says.

His fans, however, need not worry. The pop star says he will continue to make music and looks forward to reconnecting with his audience when he feels better.