Shawn Mendes cancels the rest of his tour to heal his mental health

The musician from Pickering, Ont., released a statement on social media to that effect. He says that after consulting with his management team and health care professionals, he decided to take time to grow and come back stronger .

This decision has an impact on concerts scheduled until the middle of next year in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe. His two shows scheduled in Toronto will therefore be canceled. The first was to take place Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena. Other Canadian concerts have been canceled, notably in Montreal.

The singer has started his world tour wonder on June 27 with a show in Portland, Oregon, the first of 80 planned.

Only seven concerts of the tour actually took place, notably in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

” I have to put my health first. » — A quote from Shawn Mendes, singer

Earlier this month, Shawn Mendes announced he was taking a three-week hiatus from his world tour, saying he had been on the road since he was 15 and being away from friends and family had exhausted him.

When I started this tour, I wanted to offer face-to-face shows after the pandemic, but I was not at all ready to face the difficulties of a tour after this period of absence. he explains in his press release on Wednesday.

He adds that he hopes to present some of the planned concerts after a period of rest. He also assures his admirers that he intends to eventually make music again and offer live shows.