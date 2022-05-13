Shawn Mendes collaborates with Tommy Hilfiger!

We could have already guessed it on May 2 during the evening of the Met Gala 2022. Shawn Mendes caused a stir on the red carpet dressed as Tommy Hilfiger from head to toes. It was on social networks that the young man announced his collaboration with the American brand for “Play It Forward”, a project set up to promote more sustainable clothing. For the occasion, Shawn Mendesthanks to its role as ambassador, will appear in the brand’s campaigns and co-create its own capsule Tommy Hilfiger.

Tommy Hilfiger x Shawn Mendes

Making fashion a space that respects the environment is one of the many values ​​he shares with the designer: “I have known Tommy for a few years now and I have a lot of respect for his work. When I learned about his brand vision of putting sustainable fashion first, it really aligned with my own goals and felt like the perfect opportunity to collaborate.”

Courtesy of Tommy Hilfiger / Craig McDean

“I hope our collaboration will inspire others to think about sustainability in everything they do.”

In addition to being the face of the summer campaign Classics Reborn shot by Craig McDeanwhich will arrive in stores on May 16 and in which he wears pieces from the collection 1985 Programthe sex symbol was invited to imagine a duet with Tommy Hilfiger, a capsule set to launch in spring 2023. Of course, this one will feature recycled materials and circular design practices. “I hope our collaboration will inspire others to think about sustainability in everything they do, especially in the clothes they wear and the way they shop. Because the truth is that we must act together”, explains Shawn Mendes.