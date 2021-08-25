Shawn Mendes confessed that he and Camila Cabello also have a fight

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello they celebrated their second anniversary of love last July and, even if they are very much in love, the singer is keen to let people know that not always are all roses and flowers between them.

In an interview on The Morning Mash Up, the artist of Summer of Love he talked about the fact that also to him and his 24-year-old girlfriend happen to argue and explained that they usually resolve disagreements thanks to communication and the commitment to be honest in their relationship.

“We certainly fight, we end up in the worst little discussions but I think that we are quite good at noticing when it is only the ego that speaks. And we usually tell each other – said the 23-year-old – We have a really honest and open relationship but we definitely have a fight“.

“I think the longer the relationship, the easier it seems to argue. It’s not like we hold hands all the time, but we’re really good with each other. It never gets ugly, it’s always a little fight“.

At this point the interviewer asked him if when he realizes he is wrong he admits it and Shawn Mendes responded a bit undecided: “Yes, I admit everything even if it takes all the strength in the world, but I must admit that I’m wrong. My face is probably all tight and red, but I say I was wrong. At least I hope, maybe she would say something else. I’m sure. Sometimes I don’t say I was wrong“.

See for yourself in the video:

Last June, Shawn Mendes had touched on the same subject sharing a pearl of wisdom on the importance of breaking down walls in a relationship.

ph: getty images