Shawn Mendes covers a Bruce Springsteen classic

Shawn Mendes has just signed a partnership with Tommy Hilfiger, whereby he becomes the official face of the famous brand of clothing and accessories! To inaugurate this new association, the Canadian singer is featured in a promotional video in which he covers the classic Dancing in the Dark popularized by Bruce Springsteen in 1984.

At the beginning of May, Shawn Mendes gave his fans a taste of this partnership by appearing at the Met Gala wearing Tommy Hilfiger and with nail polish in the colors of the brand’s logo. The agreement between the 23-year-old singer-songwriter and the American company will also include a series of capsules which will be launched next spring.

In 2019, Shawn Mendes appeared in an ad campaign for Calvin Klein, another iconic brand owned by PVH Corp, Tommy Hilfiger’s parent company.

Last Sunday, Shawn Mendes was also awarded the prestigious JUNO Award for International Outreachduring the 51and edition of this ceremony celebrating the best of Canadian music.

Less than two years after the release of his most recent album in December 2020, Camila Cabello’s ex-companion will launch a new disc by the end of the year which could include the songs When You’re Gone, It’ll Be Okay and summer of love.

Until then, Shawn Mendes will present two concerts at the Bell Center in Montreal, on August 15 and 16, 2022, as part of his international tour. wonder.