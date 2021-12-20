News

Shawn Mendes dancing Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” is the sweetest video you’ll see today

13 September 2021




Without knowing it, Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello they gave us the sweetest moment of MTV VMA 2021.

The singer and star of Cinderella returned to the MTV Video Music Awards stage for the third time to present her latest single “Don” t Go Yet “, advance of his new album “Familia”.

A riot of energy and the warmth of Cuba that certainly did not leave us indifferent! Does her boyfriend Shawn know that, while he was not on stage, danced to the song of his beloved just like we did from home. A very tender video – that you can SEE HERE – which shows how much the couple support each other.

After Camila, on the stage of the VMAs it was the turn of Shawn who together with Tainy definitely stole our hearts by singing his single “Summer of Love “.

You will be able to watch all the top moments of the MTV VMA 2021 in the replica subtitled in Italian on the air Monday 13 September from 21.10 on MTV (Sky 131 and streaming on NOW). Forbidden to miss it!

MTV VMA 2021: ALL THE WINNERS

