Shawn Mendes dating rumors with American singer Omar Apollo

Elton Gardner
Shawn Mendes and Omar Apollo may be dating,

Shawn Mendes is undoubtedly one of the most coveted bachelors in Hollywood, Camila Cabello’s ex is currently working on new music to share with his loyal fans and enjoying his life as a world star . In late November, it was reported that the “Senorita” singer was spotted at a concert by Omar Apollo.

According to witnesses, the Canadian was captured in a VIP area, although the videos were not entirely clear and the news could not be confirmed. Shortly afterwards, a worker from Omar’s staff posted a picture of Shawn Mendes on his Instagram. Along with posted a picture backstage. Of Apollo,

Shawn and Omar were caught sharing the rest of the night very affectionately after Interpreter’s concert.Ivory”, Medium has requested a statement from the press teams of both the actors but is yet to receive a response. If confirmed, this would be Shawn Mendes’ first public gay relationship.

Who is Omar Apollo?

Omar Apollo is one of the hottest rising artists at the moment, the man has been in the works for a few years now but is finally getting the recognition he deserves. Openly Quirky, Omar Has Dated Before Frank Ocean,

