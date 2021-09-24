Shawn Mendes delved into the meaning of the scene at the MTV VMAs with Camila Cabello from his documentary

You have already seen the documentary of Shawn Mendes called In Wonder?

Be careful because below you may find some spoilers, in particular regarding the scene in which the singer and Camila Cabello they rehearse for the exhibition to MTV VMA 2019 on their duet “Señorita“.

At one point, the 22-year-old walks away from center stage and sits down. His girlfriend approaches him to comfort him, tell him “I love you“and give him a kiss.

Shawn Mendes talked about this scene in a live with fans, explaining why he thinks it is a perfect example of how “lucky” he is to have Camila Cabello by his side.

“You (in connection) really know me but for the general public, my relationship with Camila is just a song, a video, two famous names – started – But the truth is, I’ve been writing songs about Camila for years and there is a side of us that is that of best friends, we’ve been best friends since we were 16 and I feel it shows in the documentary“.

“There’s this scene that always reminds me how lucky I am to have her by my side. We are at the VMAs, I’m sitting there because I get very nervous about every awards show, or pretty much everything actually at this point, because I really care“.

“I am there that I breathe, I play and she arrives and says to me: ‘You know I love you right?’. And I: “I know. When he says it it’s like he says: ‘Everything will be fine’. It’s something that always manages to bring me back to Earth“.

You can hear this insight directly from Shawn Mendes’ voice:

