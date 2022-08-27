Entertainment

Shawn Mendes ends his world tour, the date at the Arkea Arena in Floirac canceled

The popular Canadian singer is not feeling well: he cancels his world tour which was to take him to Bordeaux in June 2023

Bordeaux fans of Shawn Mendes can forget about the concert that the Canadian singer was to give on June 3, 2023 at the Arkea Arena in Floirac. The author of “There’s nothing holdin’ me back” has simply canceled his world tour which was to see him perform in North America and Europe until August 2023.

“I started this tour excited to be back on stage after a long hiatus due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not at all ready to see how great the tours would be. difficult after this period of absence. After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of medical professionals, it has become clearer that I need to take the time that I have never personally taken to recharge myself and come back stronger,” Shawn wrote. Mendes on social media.

Ticket refund terms are not yet known.

