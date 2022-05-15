Shawn Mendes fell on his buttocks during his show at the Festival d’été de Québec and it was as tragic as it was hilarious (Video)

We can admit it: Shawn Mendes is too cute, no matter what he does: even fall on his butt in the middle of a song. Oh yes, poor thing! The 19-year-old artist who makes young ladies scream like only the Backstreet Boys knew how to in the ’90s was a little too enthusiastic during one of his performances yesterday at the Festival d’été de Québec.

He jumped from one platform to another…you the landing was not worthy of a rockstar. It was in the middle of “Mercy” that he jumped, hands in the air… to end up on the floor.

Clearly in shock, he only stood up neither seen nor known to run to the side of the stage Like nothing ever happened. Unfortunately, the many fans had time to capture the moment en masse.

On his Twitter account, he confirms to be correct in response to the video that was loved and retweeted over 40,000 times since it was posted last night at 10:30 p.m.:

“I’m ok but also that was insane hahahahaha”

LOL yep. Im ok but also that was insane hahahahaha https://t.co/kGBeGAUyQH

July 9, 2018

MERCY💙 (that’s when he fell LOL) the crowd was soooo loud😍 #ShawnFEQ#ShawnMendesFestivalTour#FEQ@ShawnMendespic.twitter.com/NEOIvI6Qe0

July 9, 2018

It’s not the first time it’s happened to him, poor thing. During “In my Blood” at the Ottawa Bluesfest, he also let his emotions rule and it could have been too rough:

Shawn was jamming so hard during In My Blood that he almost fell lol @ShawnMendespic.twitter.com/ijDpRByfQV

July 8, 2018

Fortunately, his mad charm saves his honor en masse! He’s only 19, you have to give him a chance to gain some experience…

Article translated from: Narcity Canada- Lily Paltsev

Source: AND Canada