Shawn Mendes forced to cancel his shows in Montreal, and here’s why

On July 11, Shawn Mendes announced that he was putting his tour on hold after reaching a point of no return on his mental health. A few weeks later, he was forced to cancel his concerts.

The Canadian musician then issued a press release confirming that he would reschedule his next 12 performances.

In a post that has since been deleted, the 23-year-old said, “It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows in Uncasville, CT until further notice. order, he explains. I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard being on the road away from my friends and family. »

He believed he was ready to return to gigs after a few years off the road, but quickly decided it was too soon. “This decision was premature and unfortunately the price of the road and the pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point. I need to take time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health. »

Shawn then promised his fans that he would update them on the tour, a promise he kept. On July 27, he shared a touching message on Instagram, indicating that he had to make the difficult decision to cancel his world tour.

“As you know, I had to push back the last few weeks of gigs since I wasn’t ready for the ill effects being on the road would have on me. I started this tour excited to finally be able to perform in person after a long hiatus caused by the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not ready for the difficulties that the tour would present after all this hiatus time. After talking with my team and working with an amazing group of healthcare professionals, it’s now clear that I need to take the time I never took to refocus and come back stronger. Unfortunately, I have to cancel upcoming tour dates in North America and Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to resume touring after this necessary short break, but right now I have to prioritize my health.”

Shawn wraps it all up by reassuring his fans, “That doesn’t mean I won’t be creating new music, and I look forward to seeing you on a future tour. I know you’ve all been waiting a very long time to see these shows, but I promise you I’ll be back as soon as I’ve had enough time to heal. I love you all and thank you for supporting me and not letting go of me during this ordeal.

Recall that Shawn separated from Camila Cabello after 2 years together at the end of 2021.

He admitted last April that he sometimes had trouble being 100% himself, and that it affected him a lot.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

