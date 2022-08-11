Shawn Mendes gives his update after the abrupt cancellation of his world tour

Exhausted, the 24-year-old Canadian singer was forced, at the end of July, to suspend his entire tour in order to take care of his mental health.

After canceling his world tour to focus on his mental health, Shawn Mendes breaks his silence and shares news of his progress in an interview with the media TMZ.

The 24-year-old Canadian singer says he takes the time to enjoy life and see his friends and family, which he had “not been able to do” before because of his job.

“I am also in therapy to relax,” he assured TMZ.

“I was not prepared for the difficulty of going back on tour”

Mentally exhausted, the interpreter of Treat You Better had to, at the end of July, make the difficult decision to suspend his world tour, which began in June, in order to rest.

“I started this tour happy at the idea of ​​finally being able to start playing on stage again after a long break due to the pandemic. But, in reality, I was not at all prepared for the difficulty of going back on tour after this period of absence“, he explained on Instagram.

Scheduled from June 2022 to August 2023, this album promotion tour wonder was to continue in the United States and the United Kingdom to conclude in Europe in 2023. Shawn Mendes should have occurred in France in Bordeaux, on June 3, 2023 and in Paris on June 29, 2023.