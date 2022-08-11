Entertainment

Shawn Mendes gives his update after the abrupt cancellation of his world tour

Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Exhausted, the 24-year-old Canadian singer was forced, at the end of July, to suspend his entire tour in order to take care of his mental health.

After canceling his world tour to focus on his mental health, Shawn Mendes breaks his silence and shares news of his progress in an interview with the media TMZ.

The 24-year-old Canadian singer says he takes the time to enjoy life and see his friends and family, which he had “not been able to do” before because of his job.

“I am also in therapy to relax,” he assured TMZ.

“I was not prepared for the difficulty of going back on tour”

Mentally exhausted, the interpreter of Treat You Better had to, at the end of July, make the difficult decision to suspend his world tour, which began in June, in order to rest.

“I started this tour happy at the idea of ​​finally being able to start playing on stage again after a long break due to the pandemic. But, in reality, I was not at all prepared for the difficulty of going back on tour after this period of absence“, he explained on Instagram.

Scheduled from June 2022 to August 2023, this album promotion tour wonder was to continue in the United States and the United Kingdom to conclude in Europe in 2023. Shawn Mendes should have occurred in France in Bordeaux, on June 3, 2023 and in Paris on June 29, 2023.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James44 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

Seven differences between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

33 mins ago

Disney +: “My name is Groot”, the adventures of the smallest Guardians of the Galaxy

1 hour ago

Mercato Mercato – OM: Longoria rushes on a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hours ago

The Maneskins conquer the Circus Maximus and Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh are among the crowd

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button