Shawn Mendes gives update on his health

Two weeks after canceling the rest of his international tour to take care of his mental health, Shawn Mendes gives his news! The 24-year-old Canadian singer said he is now focusing on the simple things in life that were previously difficult to achieve due to his busy schedule.

” I take a lot of time for myself, I relax, I go to therapy and I spend time with my family, which I haven’t been able to do for a long time. For me, it’s about spending time doing things I haven’t really done in the past few years, like having dinner with friends. Shawn Mendes told TMZ on Tuesday as he waited for his flight at the Los Angeles airport.

On July 27, the singer-songwriter announced that he was canceling the remaining dates of his tour. wonder, including the two concerts he was to present at the Bell Center in Montreal. Shawn Mendes had made this difficult decision after consulting his team and various health specialists.

” I have to take the time that I never took personally, to ground myself and come back stronger. I have to make my health my priority. I know you’ve all been waiting so long for these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I’ll be back as soon as I’ve had time to heal “, had declared the singer on the social networks.

Since that announcement, Shawn Mendes has been spotted at home in Toronto as well as Miami and Los Angeles.