Shawn Mendes gives us his “Summer of Love”

And his girlfriend Camila Cabello dedicated a special post to him for his 23 years

Shawn Mendes is about to release the unreleased single Summer of Love . The release of the song should be expected in the week of August, as the singer himself wrote in a post on Instagram.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming song.

Shawn has posted via social media a video in which he is seen driving a convertible while listening to a mysterious song, very beautiful and with a summer flavor. The title is Summer of Love, as he himself revealed. And it is flour of his sack.





The new hit by Mendes, which is already sending fans on laps, will be the first unreleased of the artist after the release of Wonder last studio album released in December 2020.

The beautiful and talented Canadian singer is experiencing a very happy professional and personal moment. Not only is his career booming, but his love affair with fellow Cuban Camila Cabello is also at the top. Shawn has just turned 23 (Sunday, August 8) and for the occasion his girlfriend dedicated a sweet message on Instagram: “Happy birthday my love! Grateful every day for your existence.”