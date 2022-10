Shawn Mendes – Heartbeat Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Heartbeat by Shawn Mendes is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

I look into the stars at night

The only substitution when it’s not your eyes, yeah

Can’t get enough, it’s official

I want a lot and not a little





Wherever you are, wherever you are If we keep it us it’s so simpleWherever you are, wherever you are Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you

Want me, what you got, I want it like

I’m weak, I need that, I wanna be

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you

Want me, what you got, I want it like

I’m weak, I need that, I wanna be

Wherever you are, wherever you are Twenty minutes till I’m home

And tell me all the ways you wanna make this go

No, I can’t get enough now, it’s official

You want a lot and not a little

If we keep it us it’s so simple

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you



Want me, what you got, I want it like



I’m weak, I need that, I wanna be



Wherever you are, wherever you are



Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you



Want me, what you got, I want it like



I’m weak, I need that, I wanna be



Wherever you are, wherever you are Na-na-na na na, na-na-na na

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na, yeah

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na na

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na na

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na, yeah

Na-na-na na na, na-na-na na

Wherever you are, wherever you are

Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you



Want me, what you got, I want it like



I’m weak, I need that, I wanna be



Wherever you are, wherever you are



Heartbeat, it speeds up whenever you



Want me, what you got, I want it like



I’m weak, I need that, I wanna be



Wherever you are, wherever you are Heartbeat, what you got, I want it like

Heartbeat, what you got, I want it like

I’m weak

Wherever you are, wherever you are

