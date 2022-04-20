Shawn Mendes Honored at Juno Awards Gala

To highlight his exceptional career and the “global” impact of his music, Shawn Mendes will receive the International Outreach Award at the Juno Awards gala on May 15.

Josee Lapointe

The Press

This was announced by the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) on Wednesday in a press release.

“The Juno Award for International Achievement recognizes Canadian artists who have reached exceptional heights on the world stage,” it says. The award aims to honor Canadian talent who, in addition to reaching the top of the charts, has contributed to the influence of Canadian music around the world. Shawn Mendes will receive one of CARAS’ highest accolades, adding to his 26 Juno Award nominations, including four this year. »

The International Outreach Award has only been presented eight times in Juno history, most recently in 2018 to Arcade Fire.

The singer who started his career in 2013 with the album Stiches and who has been racking up dizzying numbers for nearly 10 years – 62 billion streams and 10 billion music video views – will be on stage at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 15 to receive his award.

The gala will be presented in person and live for the first time since 2019, as the Juno Gala was one of the first events canceled at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It will be presented on CBC, as well as via webcast .