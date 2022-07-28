Shawn Mendes in concert at Paris la Défense Arena in June 2023 – Canceled

By Laura B. Posted Jul 28, 2022 12:00 PM

Shawn Mendes was to be back on stage in 2022! His “Wonder: The World Tour” tour, which passes through France and in particular Paris la Défense Arena, has been postponed to 2023. But, in the end, Shawn Mendes decided to cancel this tour.

First postponed from 2022 to 2023 due to the health crisis, the tour of Shawn Mendes is finally canceled. Tickets are refundable at points of sale.

For his return to the stage in 2022 2023, Shawn Mendes see things much bigger!

After performing at the Olympia in Paris and the Accor Arena, his new tour will pass through a much larger room: Paris la Defense Arena. Shawn Mendes give it a concert the Saturday, May 7, 2022 Thursday, June 29, 2023.

At only 23 years old, the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has established itself in the world of pop. But, unlike other singers who evolve in the same musical genre as him, Shawn Mendes is an author, composer and performer. He plays guitar and piano. On stage, he plays music and sings live, which is not given to all his competitors.

And, three years after his last concerts in France, Shawn Mendes returns to France with “Wonder: The World Tour“. A tour which passes by Paris La Defense Arenabut also by Bordeaux, 5 days later, and during which he is accompanied by king-princess.

“wonder“, the 4th studio album by Shawn Mendes, was released on December 4, 2020. A release accompanied by a documentary available on Netflix. The singer will finally be able to present the titles of “Wonderful” in live to his French fans.

On each ticket sold, 1 euro will be donated to the Shawn Mendes Foundation which aims to fight against bullying, which campaigns for education, for human rights and many other issues.