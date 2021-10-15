Shawn Mendes in “Wonder” celebrates the honeyed love for Camila Cabello and reveals the crisis: “If I tell myself for what I am, will they still come to my concerts?”

Shawn Mendes is one of the golden boys of international music. His career began at age 15 by uploading his personal covers to the Vine app (“my brain was already wired to communicate with the masses, before I even started making music,” he told GQ Uk), today at just 22 years old, he has over 20 million copies of his three albums worldwide and 157 million copies of his singles, two sold-out world tours with over a million tickets sold. Now comes the fourth studio album “Wonder”With fourteen unreleased tracks. The disc is a path of research towards himself but not only through personal reflections but also with the analysis of his relationship with Camila Cabello. The singer is keen to let people know that he struggled with performance anxiety (never a smudge at work) e the selfishness that led him to distance himself from the familiara for work, but the new goal is to ensure a brighter future, of course as a couple.

Themes, in some way, already addressed in the docu-film “In Wonder”, available on Netflix, which paved the way for the record. “Part of me tries to be grateful because I am. confessed the Canadian artist in one of the crucial passages of the documentary – I am absolutely grateful, I love being on stage I have a lot of fun but I would also like to be with my parents to see a movie drive in the suburbs lie down on the pitch, smoke weed, look at the stars with friends, and eat dried meat, in short, the things that are done in the province, understand? These are things that I think I miss right now nostalgia is always strong, I think about them very often, If I reveal myself for the normal person I am, will they stop coming to concerts, listening to my music? In short, all this madness will end? And then I think, ‘Maybe I don’t have to reveal myself. Better to play the part. Better pretend to be Superman for a little while longer ”.

Mendes in many of the songs on the disc questions himself and realizes the difficulty of coping with the world of entertainment. Also in the docu-film there is the moment in which the singer-songwriter had to cancel the second stage in Brazil due to a sudden drop in his voice and problems with his vocal cords: “Sitting in the stadium, I knew I was the cause of everything falling apart. The hardest thing is to feel that you have let them down. In the next ten years, he will have to do everything at maximum speed. I am like an athlete in his prime, I have to move forward ”. In commenting on the disc on social media the artist wrote on social media: “For me, it’s really like I’ve written a piece of myself on paper, and then recorded it in the form of songs. – he wrote on social media to present his album – I tried to be honest and true like never before. It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album that I’ve wanted to make for a long time ”. And he was up to his word.

“Wonder” opens and closes with essential sounds and arrangements between piano and guitar. “Intro“, Opening passage, underlines the importance of being yourself. “Can’t Imagine“Which closes the album is an invitation to love each other a little more even in moments of extreme solitude. The second single the duet with Justin Bieber is not by chance. In fact, the two have known success and for this reason the title is “Monster”, monster, not surprisingly. The reference is precisely to the machine of the show: “But what happens if, what happens if I stumble? What if I, what if I fall? So am I the monster? ”. Bieber is a little more direct: “I was fifteen when the world put me on a pedestal, I had big dreams, I wanted to do shows and leave good memories, I made some wrong moves, trying to be cool ”.

“Song for No One“(” Woke up a little drunk, I check my phone. I’m all alone “) and”Look Up at the Stars”Somehow they deviate from the best known Mendes with new and intimate arrangements. “Call My Friends“(” I should call my friends and get high / I need a vacation from my life “) tells somehow the wasted adolescence between piano and rock, pleasant RnB forays into”Teach Me How to Love“. Then, there is “305”Which is in fact a melodic dedication to his girlfriend’s city Camila Cabello, the family lived between Havana and Mexico City before moving to Miami. This record was born in Florida. Feelings are always talked about in the first single “Wonder” with Mendes wondering if in the end his girlfriend feels her same strong love, while in “24 Hours”The singer describes how quarantine the couple came together even more (We throw away our backup plans and people may not understand… Who cares what they approve of? I would face them all to be with you). The love song par excellence of the disc is “Always Been You“, Where Mendes not only puts his“ scars and insecurities ”in the public square but celebrates Cabello once and for all,“ the only one from which my heart returns ”. Clearer than that.