Shawn Mendes: In Wonder documentary review [Netflix]

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder review documentary directed by Grant Singer with Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello available on Netflix

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder tells the Canadian artist’s life on tour Shawn Mendes and supports his new record release, Wonder.

The documentary follows the artist in some of the dates of his last tour and in the making of the album Wonder. The rise to success of Shawn Mendes is also mentioned briefly: from creator of videos and covers on the Vine platform to artist of international fame.

Enough space, perhaps too much, is devoted to his relationship with Camila Cabello, also an artist known all over the world and with whom he has duetted for the hit Senorita And I Know What You Did Last Summer. Perhaps the documentary, as a whole, focuses a little too much on their relationship. This impression may also be the result of the personal expectations we had on this documentary: we expected it to be more focused on the making of the album. Wonder, not that so much tour and personal relationship with la were shown Cabello.

Once the vision was over we wanted it to continue, because it didn’t give us the impression of going that deep, despite an all-round vision of who the person behind the artist is: a simple guy, focused on what he does, very dedicated to his work, passionate and in love. However, we would have liked to know more about the making of the album Wonder.

The documentary is almost chaotic in the interspersing of many moments taken from the tour with narrative clips. It must also be said that the album was made for the most part in quarantine, so it may not have been possible to easily delve into the subject.

The gimmick of releasing a documentary on a platform before or after a record release is not new at all, think back to Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Beyoncè or Lady Gaga. It’s an increasingly popular practice that is sure to please fans in one way or another.

However, this only increases comparisons and expectations, in fact many abroad have compared Shawn Mendes: In Wonder to Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana, not benefiting the comparison to the product of Shawn Mendes, which however could still be able to satisfy the fans of the Canadian artist.