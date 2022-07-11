Shawn Mendes is taking a sanity break

Shawn Mendes announced Friday night that he is postponing all shows on his world tour for the next three weeks to take care of himself and his mental health.

” I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard being on the road away from my friends and family. After a few years of not being on the road I felt ready to take the plunge again, but this decision was premature and unfortunately the burden of being on the road and the pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point. “Shawn Mendes said on social media.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer made this difficult decision after consulting his team and various health specialists. A total of 11 concerts in the United States are thus postponed until further notice. The two Shawn Mendes shows scheduled at the Bell Center in Montreal, on August 15 and 16, are however still on the program.

Shawn Mendes kicked off his world tour wonder on June 27, in Portland, Oregon. More than 80 shows are on the Ontario artist’s schedule until fall 2023, whether in North America or Europe.

Last year, the singer-songwriter opened up about the dark period he had gone through before the pandemic and the anxiety that had even prevented him from singing.

After being awarded the prestigious JUNO Award for International Outreach, Shawn Mendes recently signed a partnership with Tommy Hilfiger. The ex-companion of Camila Cabello should also launch by the end of the year a new album which could include the songs When You’re Gone, It’ll Be Okay and summer of love.