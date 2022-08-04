“Shawn Mendes is the artist I would love to collaborate with!“

A new single with Julian Perretta, a unique date in France this summer and undeniable success… Jonas Blue has answered our few questions!

This is the electro-pop phenomenon of recent years. His titles “Fast Car,” “Perfect Strangers,” “Mama” or even “Polaroid” are now classics in the Briton’s discography. Jonas Blue ! It has no less than 15 billion streams to his credit. A string of stars have already had the opportunity to collaborate with him. From Becky Hill, Rita Ora to Joe Jonas, without forgetting Paloma Faith, Liam Payne, Tiësto, MK, R3HAB, RAYE, or even JP Cooper, Ava Max… We probably forget some of them!

Around Julian Perretta to join him on the title “Perfect Melodywhich came out last month. On this occasion, and for his visit to Amnésia in Cap d’Agde on August 8, we met Jonas Blue for an exclusive interview for aficia. 5 simple and quick questions!

Jonas Blue in ‘Flash’ interview:

1 Looking back, do you know what you know the reason for your worldwide success with titles like “Mama” or “Perfect Stranger”?

I think they’re very effective songs and they have multiple hooks in both the music and the lyrics/vocals… I’m just glad they connected with so many people around the world.

2 When you are an envied artist, do you sometimes have to refuse collaborations to focus only on others?

Yes absolutely. My schedule is so full, especially in the summer, that it’s impossible to say yes to everything, even if it’s something I would like to do.

3 What is the next big step to take in your career?

The next step is my second album Together coming soon!

4 A collaboration of your dreams?

Shawn Mendes is the number 1 artist I would love to collaborate with.

5 You have always used to come and play in France in the summer. What does France have more than another country when you come to do a DJ SET?

Yes, I have always played in France in the summer since the very first year I was on the road as Jonas Blue. It was a lot of promotional work with radios, and also amazing clubs and festivals. Today, I can say it, the Amnesia Club in Cap D’Agde is one of my favorites! (Smile)

Interview conducted by Valentin Malfroy.