Shawn Mendes’ It’ll Be Okay about breaking up with Camila Cabello?

Shawn Mendes released her new single today It’ll Be Okay and, from the first listen, it is impossible not to think about the recent end of his love affair with Camila Cabello. The song, in fact, talks about the moment in a couple in which something broke and it is clear that we must break up, but there is the fear of suffering and of an uncertain future; in the chorus of the song the Canadian musician tries to reassure the other person by saying that things will go well.

Camila herself shared on her social networks an extract of the song in which her ex sings:

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay I will still love you

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be fine

In the letter to fans with which Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello communicated their breakup, the two artists said that their relationship will continue as best friends and that they still love each other very much.

The causes of the end of the relationship between Shawn and Camila are not yet clear, but many sources reveal that it was a choice of the singer and that he blamed the too many commitments and the distance. All their fans were shocked because the two always seemed very much in love and just a few days earlier they had posted a photo of their couple costume on Halloween.

Audio It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes

It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes

Are we gonna make it?

Is this gonna hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate it

But that never works

Yeah

I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide

It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay

If we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)

I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide

And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)

And if we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay)

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black

I will love you either way

Translation It’ll Be Okay by Shawn Mendes

We’ll make it?

Will this hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate him

But it never works

Yup

I begin to imagine a world in which we do not collide

It makes me sick but we will heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It will all be fine

If we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you in any case

Ooh-ooh, it will be oh, it will be alright

Ooh ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading into black

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, there is nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah (oh-woah)

I begin to imagine a world in which we do not collide

And it makes me sick but we will heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’s gonna be alright (it’s gonna be alright)

What if we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (we don’t have to stay)

I will love you in any case

Ooh-ooh, it will be oh, it will be alright

Ooh ooh

I will love you in any case

It could be so sweet

It could be so bitter

I will love you in any case

It could be so sweet

It could be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we dreamed of is fading into black

I will love you in any case