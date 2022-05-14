Shawn Mendes partners with Tommy Hilfiger and launches a sustainable signature collection

Mendes will be the face of a global ad campaign featuring a collection made entirely from sustainable materials and will co-design his own capsule for spring 2023.

Tommy Hilfiger partners with Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes on their collaboration “Play It Forward.”

Mendes, 23, will be the face of the 2022 summer global campaign, titled “Classics Reborn,” featuring a collection made entirely from sustainable materials. Additionally, throughout his upcoming “Wonder: The World Tour,” Mendes will wear exclusive Tommy Hilfiger styles (sustainable and tailored) and the brand will donate $1 million to efforts to mitigate and offset the environmental impact of the tour.

The partnership will culminate in the launch of a co-designed capsule collection in spring 2023, which will reinvent classic pieces in more sustainable ways through new and recycled material innovations and circular design practices.

“Shawn is not only a multi-talented musician, but he also represents a new generation of Futuremakers who understand the need to perform”Tommy Hilfiger said. “By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build on what we have already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level. While we recognize that we still have a long way to go, together we can raise even more awareness to make a positive and lasting impact.”.