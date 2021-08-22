News

Shawn Mendes passionately kisses Camila Cabello and turns off the haters

Posted on
On August 26, Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello have become the undisputed protagonists of the most anticipated musical event of the year, that of Mtv Video Music Awards, winning the prize Best Collaboration for the video of Señorita (a hit of summer 2019, ed). And, in the last few hours, the two singers have returned to the center of media attention. This time, Shawn and Camila get argued about their first “social” kiss, which the musical couple wanted to show to fans and non-fans alike.

To silence the incessant rumors, which come online from those who indirectly accuse Mendes and Cabello of pretending to be in love and therefore having a relationship designed to do business, Shawn Mendes he decided to share on his Instagram profile the video of a kiss with Camila designed to silence the haters.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes come out

“We saw on Twitter that you have to complain about the way we kiss – he begins Shawn Mendes in his latest video posted online and recorded with Camila Cabello-. Because it seems strange to you. “” We want to show you how we really kiss, “both singers then declare, before kissing each other long and passionately.

The video published by Mendes, which would testify to the veracity of the agreement reached with the pop star Cabello, quickly bought up likes and comments. Among the numerous messages received by the couple of singers, we read an ironic comment intended for the most “skeptical”: “The haters will tell them that the kiss is photoshopped”.


