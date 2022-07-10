Shawn Mendes pauses his tour to take care of his mental health

via Associated Press Shawn Mendes is taking a break from touring to take care of his mental health (Shawn Mendes May 15, 2022 by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

“It breaks my heart to have to say this, but sadly I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows, until further notice,” he wrote in a post.

CULTURE – Dead time for Shawn Mendes’ tour. The Canadian singer announced on Instagram Friday July 8 that he had to interrupt his world tour for three weeks to focus on his mental health.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard being on the road away from my friends and family. After a few years without being on the road, I felt ready to dive back into it, but this decision was premature and unfortunately the burden and the pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point. -he.

The singer specifies that he made this decision after talking about it with several doctors. “I need to take time to heal myself and take care of my mental health,” he tells his fans. The rescheduling schedule has not been announced.

For this tour, Shwan Mendes and his team must cross North America until the fall before going to Europe in 2023.

