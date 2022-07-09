Shawn Mendes postpones his world tour for mental health reasons

TORONTO — Canadian singer Shawn Mendes has announced he is taking a three-week hiatus from his world tour to focus on his mental health.

The Pickering, Ont.-raised musician posted a statement on his Instagram account on Friday evening saying that a series of dates in the United States would be postponed so he could heal and take care of himself.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard being on the road away from my friends and family,” he wrote on Friday.

“After a few years without (being on) the road, I felt ready to dive back in, but this decision was premature and unfortunately the burden (of being on) the road and the pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point.

Shawn Mendes said he consulted his team and medical professionals before making the announcement.

The Canadian pop singer began his Wonder World Tour on June 27 in Portland, Oregon, the first stop of more than 80 scheduled tour dates that span North America through the fall before heading to Europe in 2023.

His schedule saw him playing many consecutive nights in different cities, with day breaks between most dates. The postponed shows in the United States have not yet been rescheduled.

Shawn Mendes’ next concert is scheduled in his hometown of Toronto on July 31.