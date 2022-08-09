Shawn Mendes postpones his world tour to deal with his mental health

After reaching the breaking point, the Canadian singer announces on Instagram the postponement of his “Wonder: The World Tour”. An interruption of at least three weeks to, he warns, take care of him.

Shawn Mendes has announced the postponement of his world tour. The 23-year-old singer said on his Instagram account on Friday that he wanted “take care of your mental health”. The move comes just two weeks after the start of “Wonder: The World Tour” on June 27 in Portland, USA. A break of at least three weeks away from the spotlight to take care of him, he explained to his fans, whom he promises to keep informed.

Read alsoHarry Styles ‘devastated’ by Copenhagen shooting, cancels concert

In the post on social media, he explains: “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard being on the road away from my friends and family.” If he felt ready to share his fourth album around the world, reality caught up with him. And the singer now considers it premature to travel the international stages: “The pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point.” His team and doctors advised him to take time to heal.

Keen to be honest with his audience, this isn’t the first time Shawn Mendes has shared his health issues on social media. In April, in a long message on Twitter, the interpreter of Treat You Better wondered what he should do with his life. The young man also recounts his flaws in his songs. In 2018, with the title In my blood he also mentioned his anxiety attacks. They don’t seem to be finished…