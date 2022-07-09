Shawn Mendes postpones tour dates for mental health reasons

Treat yourself better. Shawn Mendes postponed some of his upcoming live shows in order to focus on his mental health.

“It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows in Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been on tour since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard being on the road away from my friends and family,” the 23-year-old Canadian crooner wrote in a post shared via Instagram on Friday, July 8. “After a few years without a road I felt ready to dive back in, but this decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure caught up with me and I reached a breaking point.”

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Mendes added: “After speaking with my team and medical professionals, I need to take time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I will let you know that I love you guys.

The “Stitches” singer has been candid in the past about his ups and downs with his mental health. In April, he wrote a vulnerable note to his followers about the struggle to embrace his true self.

“Sometimes I wonder [sic] what I should do with my life and what I always hear back is ‘tell the truth, be the truth,’” he wrote at the time. “I feel like it’s a tough thing to do though. I fear that if people know and see the truth, they will think less of me. They might miss me.

The ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’ artist admitted he ‘constantly felt like he was flying or drowning’, predicting that part of his insecurity may have stemmed from the fact that he was in his twenties. “The truth is, I really want to come out in the world as my one and 100% honest true self and not care what anyone thinks, sometimes I do!! Sometimes I don’t really care what people think and I feel free. Most of the time his [sic] a struggle [though]. This is the truth,” he added.

Mendes said he felt compared to sharing his perspective because he thought it “might resonate with some people”, concluding by reassuring his fans there was nothing to worry about. In a separate tweet, he wrote, “Honestly I’m fine! I just want to communicate with you guys in a really honest way. so i just typed my big old note for you lol. And I guess I’m like fuck if I feel that way with all the blessings I have I imagine there must be so many people that feel that way and just don’t want them to feel alone!!

The former Vine personality launched his Wonder tour in Portland, Oregon on June 27. He was scheduled to perform in the United States and Canada through October before heading overseas next spring.

News of Mendes’ tour hiatus comes less than a year after he and Camille Hair split in November 2021. The musicians dated for two years before calling it quits. The Grammy nominee and Cinderella The 25-year-old actress has spoken openly about the end of their relationship in their own creative way.

“Camila and I have always been writers since we’ve known each other, so we understand what that means,” Mendes said. in addition earlier this year. “And we respect what that means. And there will always be transparency between us.

Cabello, for his part, has recently been candid about taking his time when it comes to getting back into the dating pool. “I don’t focus on it much,” she told Cosmopolitan UK this month. “I really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends, and I’ve made a lot of great friends over the past year. … If something happens, then it’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it.

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

