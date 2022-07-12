Shawn Mendes prioritizes his mental health after postponing several concerts

Shawn Mendes – Met Gala 2022 – Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

Shawn Mendes is getting help after postponing several concerts in order to prioritize his mental health. The 23-year-old singer announced last Friday that he was putting his “Wonder” tour on hold to rest.

A source told PEOPLE magazine, “Shawn is a very sensitive and caring guy. When things around him frustrate him, he withdraws and hurts. He said he now gets help so that’s admirable.”

Shawn recently kicked off the Wonder Tour in Portland, Oregon on June 27, and was set to continue it in St Paul, Minnesota when he decided to reschedule the remaining dates.

On social media, the singer said: “It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of concerts until further notice.”

Shawn Mendes has insisted he’s been on tour since he was 15, admitting he struggles “being on the road away from friends and family”.

The singer added that he spoke to “his team and medical professionals” before realizing he wanted to “take some time off to heal and take care of himself and his sanity”.