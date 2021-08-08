News

Shawn Mendes’ reaction to an old video in which he denied being with Camila Cabello is precious

Advertisements










Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have become a couple in 2019 but the ship between the two singers had left long before, thanks to the undeniable harmony between them.

In 2015, when the first featuring was released “I Know What You Did Last Summer“, there were already those who asked them if they were together. For example it had happened in james corden’s tv lounge, the Late Late Show, and the Shawmila – before they were really the Shawmila – had denied a romantic relationship.

The conductor has now re-proposed this video to Shawn Mendes and his reaction is a bit like what we all have when we see each other again in old images, especially when things have changed and a lot, between giggles, shake our heads and exclaim: “Oh my God“. See for yourself:

The 22-year-old confessed that she was “hard, really hard” see yourself again: “I had to take a breather. Because I remember it“.

Advertisements

He then explained that even then he was in love with Camila Cabello, only he had not realized it: “I didn’t accept that I was fully cooked of her for another three years from that time but it’s so obvious from my expression there. I think it took three years to admit it and then two more to decide to do something in that regard. But look at me now. We are fine, everything is great“.

Shawn Mendes recently revealed that all her songs are about Camila Cabello, including the ones he wrote before he got with her.

Even earlier, he had explained that he had received a sign of the fate that had prompted him to declare his feelings to her!

ph: getty images










Advertisements

