Shawn Mendes revealed that all of his old songs were inspired by Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello has always been an inspiration for Shawn Mendes, even when they weren’t a couple and hardly knew each other. He revealed it himself in the documentary “In Wonder”, available on Netflix.

In a preview of “In Wonder” you hear the Canadian artist tell that all his old songs were about Camila, including the world famous “Treat You Better”.

“We were in New York and suddenly one of my songs was on the radio or something – explains Shawn – and it turns out that song was about Camila. So I told her like ‘Yes, it talks about you. Everything speaks of you. All the songs have always been about you. ‘ She said something like ‘What do you mean?’ and I ‘All the songs I wrote were about you, Treat You Better, all of them! And she was like, ‘Oh my God.’ ‘She never knew! All this time I thought she’d noticed. “

The singer continues:

“I don’t think I’ll ever be able to write songs that do justice to my feelings for Camila. I think it’s like when you see the moon or the stars and you try to take a picture with your iPhone but you can’t, they don’t come out right, because some things can’t be captured. “

Find someone who talks about you the way Shawn Mendes talks about Camila Cabello (📽️: Shawn Mendes: In Wonder) pic.twitter.com/V0I4cpNDFg – Netflix (@netflix) November 19, 2020

Shawn and Camila are together for about a year and a half, but they’ve known each other much longer. Since 2014, when they both opened Austin Mahone’s Live On Tour concerts. Shawn had just released the single “Life Of The Party” and Camila was in the prime of her career with Fifth Harmony.

In a recent interview with Elton John for VMan magazine, Shawn also spoke about Camila, saying that for the first time he is truly in love.

ph: getty images