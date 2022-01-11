News

Shawn Mendes sang a cover of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
Recently Shawn Mendes was a guest of BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and, as the program wants, he sang a very personal one cover of a well known song.

The choice fell on “Happier Than Ever”, title track of the new and second studio album by Billie Eilish released last July.

In addition to “Happier Than Ever”, Shawn also performed his brand new single “Summer Of Love”.

In addition to being a huge Billie fan, Shawn Mendes also values ​​her highly Finneas O “Connell, older brother of the pop star e co-author of his songs.

Hey Finneas, I am completely lost and overwhelmed by your music – wrote the Canadian artist some time ago via Instagram stories – Thanks for reminding me to always be real and raw when I write songs. You are great“.

