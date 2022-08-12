Shawn Mendes separated from Camila Cabello, he makes a big decision

Almost a year after splitting from Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes has made a big decision. Here’s what its about.

It will soon be a year since Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have decided to break upbecause, according to the young woman, of the fact that they have quite simply evolved in a different way: “I was doing a lot of therapy. My interests have really changed. And even now, when I’m in promo mode, honestly, I’m not having fun, what the fuck would be the point? I think getting older changes priorities. And I think it was like that for both of us”had then declared the interpreter of the title “Bam Bam”.

But let Camila’s fans be reassured, she has since found love again in the arms of Austin Kevitch, CEO of the dating app Lox Club, who describes himself as “a dating club for like-minded people with ridiculously high standards”. You will have understood, Camila Cabello seems to have definitively put away her romantic relationship with Shawn in the past and is now totally fulfilled in love. The singer, he made a radical decision after learning about the new relationship of his ex.

Shawn Mendes on a dating app

Yes, according to Sunthe handsome 24-year-old simply decided to also find love by registering on a popular celebrity dating site and it is about Raya. “He created a profile which is linked to his official Instagram account with several photos of him and a relaxation self-help book, all accompanied by the song ‘Bandana’, by Fireboy DML & Asake. » We imagine then that the handsome kid will find the shoe to his feet after his painful separation with Camila Cabello. In any case, that’s all we can wish for him!