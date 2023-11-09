Shawn Mendes shows off his toned physique in a white tank top after a tough workout at the Martial Arts Academy in LA





Shawn Mendes has been deeply focused on his physical and mental health since canceling his world tour last year.

And on Thursday, the 25-year-old musician looked to be in tip-top shape as he was spotted leaving after a rigorous workout at a martial arts academy in Los Angeles.

The If I Can’t Have You star stopped briefly to chat with some friends as he headed to his parked car.

For her workout, the Canadian native showed off her ripped physique in a white tank top, which she paired with dark gray sweatpants and brown clogs.

He also had a black bag slung over his shoulder, which probably contained some of his workout essentials like a towel and sneakers.

FIT: Shawn Mendes looked in tip top shape as he was seen leaving a martial arts academy in Los Angeles after a grueling workout.

It’s been almost three years now since the musician released his fourth studio album, Wonder.

To promote the album, Mendes embarked on the Wonder: The World Tour, which began in June 2022 in Portland, Oregon and was scheduled to end in Dublin, Ireland in August 2023.

The global trek, which was scheduled to last 64 shows in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe.

But, after seven shows he canceled seven shows to focus on his mental health issues, and shortly thereafter he ended the tour entirely ahead of schedule in early July 2022.

Mendes wrote a new standalone single called What the Hell Are We Dying For? This past June.

‘What are we dying for? Out now,’ he began in an Instagram post.

‘Started writing this song with my friends in New York yesterday morning and finished it just a few hours ago…felt important to me to share with you guys in real time.’

He concluded the post by revealing that he is donating to the Canadian Red Cross, to learn more or if you can donate visit the link in my bio.’

Just this past weekend, Mendes sparked rumors that even more new music is on the way as he was spotted on the set of a project with a fellow musician in Los Angeles.

No details have been revealed.

Casual: For her workout, the Canada native showed off her ripped physique in a white tank top, which she paired with dark gray sweatpants and brown socks.

Small Steps: Mendes returned to the stage briefly in June when he joined Ed Sheeran for a duet in his hometown of Toronto, Canada; Old friends are seen performing in 2017

Enjoying his time away from the spotlight, Mendes briefly rekindled his romance with Camila Cabello.

They got fans excited after they were spotted sharing a kiss at the 2023 Coachella music festival in April.

They were seen together in the weeks that followed but eventually parted ways.

“I feel like I’m turning 25 and still feeling pretty confused about a lot of things in my life,” the Treat You Better singer confessed to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in June.

He continued, ‘And I think I was expressing a sense of frustration about what was happening, this sense of the pendulum swinging back and forth. I guess I’m still very confused, but I know that there are people in my life that I love very much, and I know that music is something that I love very much, and I I know that this planet is something that I love very much.

‘And all three of these things are worth fighting for and worth dying for. And I think that’s where that energy was coming from.

Mendes briefly returned to the stage in his hometown of Toronto when he joined Ed Sheeran for a duet in late June.