Shawn Mendes sings for the movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Shawn Mendes unveiled the new song last Friday heart beatfrom the soundtrack of the family film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile which will be released in theaters this Friday, October 7!

” The hard part is that when you’re singing for a movie instead of your own album, you really have to capture the nuances of emotion behind every lyric and every note and match it to how the character will portray it on screen. . It was a learning experience “said Shawn Mendes who will also lend his voice to the main character of the film.

” Hearing my voice coming out of an animated character is such a fun experience! What was really amazing was that Lyle only sings, so I felt really comfortable playing his character. I was able to do what I do best, plus I identify so much with his story and his character that it was natural. When I was approached to help make the music for the adaptation of such a classic book, it was a no-brainer and such a fun change from what I’m used to. “added the 24-year-old Canadian singer, visibly delighted by this experience.

The feature film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is an adaptation of the book of the same name published by Bernard Waber in 1965. It tells the story of a crocodile named Lyle who leads a peaceful life in New York with his family, until the day when an ill-intentioned neighbor insists on that the friendly reptile is placed in a zoo.

In addition to heart beatwe can hear in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile several other songs by Shawn Mendes, including the novelty On Top of the World and the hit There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Backas well as classics like Sir Duke by Stevie Wonder or even crocodile rock by Elton John.

This project is excellent news for Shawn Mendes who had to resolve to cancel the remaining dates of his international tour last summer in order to take care of his mental health.