Shawn Mendes smiles and flexes muscles in Miami Beach after canceling his tour

ads

More on: shawn mendes Best star shots of the week: Celebrities have fun in the sun and more Shawn Mendes steps out after canceling his tour and more star shots Shawn Mendes is canceling the rest of his tour for a mental health break Shawn Mendes postpones world tour to ‘take care of my sanity’

Nothing holds him back.

Shawn Mendes stripped down to his board shorts and flexed his arm muscles as he hit the beach in Miami on Friday.

The 23-year-old “Mercy” singer was seen taking a dip after canceling the rest of his tour late last month to prioritize his mental health.

The Canadian crooner smoothed his wet hair over his face as he flaunted his abs in brown shorts.

He accessorized the look with a gold necklace and black bracelet, before changing into blue shorts and chatting with friends on the beach.

Later that night, Mendes hit up LIV Miami where he was spotted in the DJ booth with The Weeknd, record producer Kaytranada and restaurateur David Grutman.

We’re told Mendes was smiling and singing all night long, while rocking a plain white tank top and her hair styled in her signature curls.

Mendes went swimming in the ocean.MEGA

The South Florida outing comes just over a week after Mendes revealed he needed to continue working on his mental health, canceling his ‘Wonder: The World Tour’.

“As you know, I had to postpone the last few weeks of shows because I was not fully prepared for the toll that getting back on the road would take,” the “Treat You Better” singer said on the social networks. statement.

The Canadian singer showed off his abs at the beach.VAEM / BACKGRID

“I started this tour excited to finally be able to start playing live again after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I was not at all ready to see how difficult the tour would be after this time. of absence. »

Mendes noted that he spoke with his team and an “incredible group of medical professionals”, who came to the conclusion that it had “become clearer” that he needed to take the time he needed. had “never taken it personally” to “ground yourself” and “Come back stronger.” »

The release came a week after he postponed his world tour.VAEM/BACKGRID

“…I promise I’ll be back as soon as I’ve taken the time to heal,” he concluded. “I love you all and thank you so much for supporting me and sticking by my side through this journey. »

Mendes first told fans he was postponing his tour to early July. The tour kicked off in Portland in June and was scheduled to run through August 2023.

ads