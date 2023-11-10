Shawn Mendes spotted in his underwear at the beach with a new girlfriend?

Shawn Mendes was caught enjoying a sunny day at the beach with Charlie Travers Rumors of possible new romance have swirled for the Canadian singer, The couple headed to Point Dume and El Matador Beach in Southern California to enjoy the sun and sea. However, heWhat caught the most attention was that both of them were in their underwear. Instead of a swimsuit.

In published images, Charlie Travers can be seen taking off his shirt and pantsWhereas Shawn Mendes chose to live in his underwear, It seems she didn’t have a swimsuit and decided to enjoy the day in this strange way. Shawn’s presence in underwear did not go unnoticed by the women nearby, who were enjoying the view.







This potential new romance happens later Shawn Mendes’ relationship with Camila CabelloWho Expires in November 2021, Since then, fans and media have been paying close attention to any signs of a new relationship in the successful singer’s life.

It is important to highlight both Shawn Mendes is not confirmed as Charlie Travers Officially if they are in a romantic relationship. The couple has maintained some secrecy about it, which has led to speculation and curiosity among their followers.











So far, Neither Shawn Mendes nor Charlie Travers have issued public statements About their relationship or about the rumors that spread about their possible romance. Fans will have to wait to know more about the Canadian singer’s love status and her relationship with Charlie Travers.

Meanwhile, photos from her beach day in underwear have been the talk of social networks and the media.

BGPA