Shawn Mendes surfing: here he is on the board after the farewell to Camila Cabello

A lot is being talked about right now Shawn Mendes, the Canadian pop star known all over the world. A few days ago, in fact, the news of the break with Camila Cabello, Cuban singer-songwriter and actress (naturalized American): the two made the announcement via social networks. But in addition to being a famous musician and being in the spotlight for his recent love affair, Shawn Mendes is also a huge surfing enthusiast. And she showcased her skills with a recent Instagram post.

Sporty – In general, Shawn Mendes is a great sportsman and is very attentive to physical fitness. So much so that he also brought Camila Cabello herself to his side, when the two were still engaged: we talked about it in September. In addition to surfing, the Canadian singer practices ice hockey and is a swimming enthusiast. Not to mention the gym: it is an almost daily appointment, career permitting.

After the breakup – In short, sport has never been lacking in Shawn Mendes’ life. And demonstrating the importance of physical activity for the pop star is the publication of the post while surfing shortly after the announcement of the end of the relationship with Camila: new chapter in Mendes’s life? The board, the waves and the ocean, on the other hand, are the best way to switch off and forget about what’s going on around you. Shawn Mendes knows this well.

